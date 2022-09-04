Super Bowl Halftime Show Wins Emmy for 1st Time; Dr. Dre, Eminem and More Honored

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The Super Bowl LVI halftime show that featured musical artists Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Eminem and Mary J. Blige, among others, won this year's Emmy Award for Outstanding Variety Special, per Lynette Rice of Deadline.

It's the first time the NFL's halftime show for the biggest game of the year won the award.

"I am nervous, man. Jay[-Z] is watching," executive producer Jesse Collins said while accepting the award. "First, on behalf of the fellow executive producers and our performers, we would like to thank the television academy for this incredible honor. It's amazing. This is the first time this show has ever won this award, and it's so incredible to be a part of this moment. It took an incredible team to pull this together, and I thank you all."

The performance included a number of iconic hip-hop songs, including Tupac's "California Love," Mary J. Blige's "No More Drama," Eminem's "Lose Yourself" and Dr. Dre's "Still D.R.E."