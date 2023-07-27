Report: Dolphins' Jalen Ramsey to Undergo Surgery on Knee Injury; Likely Out Months

Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Miami Dolphins star cornerback Jalen Ramsey had to be carted off the field following Thursday's training camp practice but avoided the worst-possible outcome, a torn ACL.

NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe reported that Ramsey grabbed his left knee after defending wide receiver Tyreek Hill, "hobbled" to the cart and then got his knee looked at by trainers in the locker room.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on NFL Live that Ramsey did suffer a knee injury and later added that a Thursday MRI showed he didn't tear the ACL but needed surgery, which Ramsey appeared to confirm:

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that Ramsey was looking at a six-to-eight-week recovery timeline at the very least, while NFL Network's Ian Rapoport noted the player could be out until at least December:

Ramsey gave his own update on the situation:

Ramsey, 28, has been one of the NFL's top cornerbacks since being the No. 5 overall pick for the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2016 draft. Since joining the league he's been a six-time Pro Bowler, three-time first-team All-Pro selection and won a Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams in 2021.

The 2019 trade that brought Ramsey to Los Angeles wasn't cheap, costing the Rams two first-round picks and a fourth-rounder. But he responded by being an All-Pro selection in each of his two full seasons with the team.

Ramsey's stats don't always jump off the page, given that opposing quarterbacks often don't target his side of the ball. But in the 2022 campaign he still posted four picks, two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and 88 tackles (four for loss).

Sam Monson of PFF ranked him as the No. 37 player in all of football last season—only New York Jets rookie Sauce Gardner and the Denver Broncos' Patrick Surtain II ranked higher among cornerbacks—writing that Ramsey "was good as a cover corner from his inside alignment for the Rams, but he was otherworldly against the run, where his 91.8 PFF grade was the best in the league. Ramsey spent a lot of time lined up in the box or in the slot, putting him closer to the action than he used to be as a boundary corner."

But with the Rams in a rebuilding mode, the team traded him to the Dolphins in March for a 2023 third-rounder and tight end Hunter Long.

It was a huge win-now move for the Dolphins, giving the team the lockdown pair of Ramsey and Xavien Howard.

There's no replacing a player of Ramsey's caliber, but Miami will call upon 2023 second-round pick Cam Smith and 2020 first-round pick Noah Igbinoghene in his stead.