Biggest Takeaways From 2022 WWE Clash at the Castle ResultsSeptember 3, 2022
Biggest Takeaways From 2022 WWE Clash at the Castle Results
- Riddick Moss and The Street Profits defeated Theory and Alpha Academy
- Bayley, Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai defeated Asuka, Alexa Bliss and Bianca Belair
- Gunther defeated Sheamus
- Liv Morgan defeated Shayna Baszler
- Rey Mysterio and Edge defeated Finn Balor and Damian Priest
- Seth Rollins defeated Matt Riddle
- Roman Reigns defeated Drew McIntyre
Saturday in front of 70,000 fans, WWE returned to the United Kingdom for a pay-per-view with Clash at the Castle.
The crowd in Cardiff, Wales was hot all night, and the Superstars worked their butts off to give them a show to remember. Here is a quick rundown of the results:
Let's take a look at some of the biggest takeaways from Saturday's big event.
Imperium Is Back
When WWE called Gunther and Ludwig Kaiser up from NXT, Giovanni Vinci was left with a new character, so fans assumed Imperium was never going to be a stable on the main roster.
Saturday in Wales, Vinci joined his former teammates on the main roster to re-form the group and give The Brawling Brutes one more fellow European to fight.
Imperium was one of NXT UK's most successful acts and that popularity followed it to the main NXT brand, and now fans of the main roster will get to enjoy their dominant style.
Triple H really is putting a lot of effort into fixing some of the mistakes that were made in recent years, and this is another good sign that The Game is paying attention to what fans are saying.
We may even get some kind of elimination match between the two trios at Survivor Series if this feud continued, but for now, we should just be happy to have Vinci back at Gunther's side where he belongs. Let's hope he and Kaiser enter the hunt for the tag titles at some point.
Sheamus Is Ready to Be a Top Star Again
For the past several years, Sheamus has been one of WWE's most reliable and consistent performers. Thankfully, the crowd has been realizing how good he is more and more with each passing year, so he has never been more popular.
After the standing ovation he received in Wales on Saturday, it's clear the WWE Universe sees him as a major star, and it's time for WWE to start booking him that way again.
When The Celtic Warrior first arrived on the scene, he was given his first WWE title reign less than a year after his debut. However, his time in the main event picture has been much more limited in recent years. He has been a mainstay in the midcard and tag team scenes, but it's time for him to get back into that upper echelon of Superstardom.
It would not be surprising at all if WWE began booking The Brawling Brutes as a babyface group, especially after this show.
Shayna Baszler's Time Is Coming
Baszler might not have been successful in her attempt to win the SmackDown women's title on Saturday, but the way the match was booked indicates that WWE management sees her as a future top star.
For the past couple of years, the WWE Universe has been perplexed by The Queen of Spades' booking. WWE used her as a dominant steamroller in NXT, but she had never been able to build the same momentum on the main roster.
She has been refreshed and reinvigorated ever since the regime changes behind the scenes, and now, Baszler feels like a real threat to anyone with a title belt.
If she continues to be positioned as a major player, it wouldn't be surprising to see the former MMA fighter holding a championship before the end of the year.
WWE Might Still Be Unsure of What to Do with Dominik Mysterio
Rey and Edge were able to secure a win over Balor and Priest with a little help from Dominik at ringside, but after the match was over, the younger Mysterio turned on both his father and The Rated-R Superstar.
What didn't make sense is he didn't join Judgment Day in the process or cost Edge and Rey the match. He did it and then walked away on his own, so WWE is clearly torn on what to do here.
It might not see him as a good addition to Judgment Day, but it also doesn't see him working as a babyface right now. The turn was necessary, but where he goes from here is the mystery.
Clearly, WWE is going to build to a father vs. son match at some point. That has always been the goal, but whether anyone cares about Dominik enough by the time that happens is what remains to be seen.
While he has certainly made a lot of progress since joining the roster, many feel like Dominik was brought up too quickly and should have spent time in NXT honing his craft before being put in such high-profile situations. Facing Rey will be his biggest test to date, so hopefully, he proves his worth or he may end up being put back in the developmental system.
The Bloodline Runs Deep
Reigns and McIntyre had an absolutely fantastic match at Clash at the Castle, but the Cardiff crowd was upset when Solo Sikoa appeared out of nowhere to cost The Scottish Warrior the match and his chance to win the title.
Many anticipated McIntyre winning in from of the UK crowd to give him a proper coronation in front of fans that he never got after his win over Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36, but it wasn't meant to be.
Adding a new member to The Bloodline is going to make things a little more interesting moving forward, which is great considering the storyline was beginning to lose some steam in recent months.
This is going to raise some questions. Will The Usos be jealous if Reigns begins to favor Sikoa? Is there still room in the Bloodline for Sami Zayn? How long can The Tribal Chief keep the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship?
We will likely hear from Sikoa at some point in the next week, but the big story coming out of this event was Reigns retaining his belts. Overall, the first UK stadium show in 30 years delivered some great action and memorable moments. We didn't see any titles change hands, but we did get a fun night of pro wrestling and that is why we watch this silly product.