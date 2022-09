Biggest Takeaways From 2022 WWE Clash at the Castle Results

1 of 5

When WWE called Gunther and Ludwig Kaiser up from NXT, Giovanni Vinci was left with a new character, so fans assumed Imperium was never going to be a stable on the main roster.

Saturday in Wales, Vinci joined his former teammates on the main roster to re-form the group and give The Brawling Brutes one more fellow European to fight.

Imperium was one of NXT UK's most successful acts and that popularity followed it to the main NXT brand, and now fans of the main roster will get to enjoy their dominant style.

Triple H really is putting a lot of effort into fixing some of the mistakes that were made in recent years, and this is another good sign that The Game is paying attention to what fans are saying.

We may even get some kind of elimination match between the two trios at Survivor Series if this feud continued, but for now, we should just be happy to have Vinci back at Gunther's side where he belongs. Let's hope he and Kaiser enter the hunt for the tag titles at some point.