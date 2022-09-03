Biggest Takeaways From 2022 WWE Clash at the Castle Results

4 of 5

Rey and Edge were able to secure a win over Balor and Priest with a little help from Dominik at ringside, but after the match was over, the younger Mysterio turned on both his father and The Rated-R Superstar.

What didn't make sense is he didn't join Judgment Day in the process or cost Edge and Rey the match. He did it and then walked away on his own, so WWE is clearly torn on what to do here.

It might not see him as a good addition to Judgment Day, but it also doesn't see him working as a babyface right now. The turn was necessary, but where he goes from here is the mystery.

Clearly, WWE is going to build to a father vs. son match at some point. That has always been the goal, but whether anyone cares about Dominik enough by the time that happens is what remains to be seen.

While he has certainly made a lot of progress since joining the roster, many feel like Dominik was brought up too quickly and should have spent time in NXT honing his craft before being put in such high-profile situations. Facing Rey will be his biggest test to date, so hopefully, he proves his worth or he may end up being put back in the developmental system.