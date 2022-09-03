Report: Celtics' Jayson Tatum to Drop Signature Jordan Brand Sneaker in 2023

Elsa/Getty Images

Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum is getting his own signature shoe with Jordan Brand.

Tatum is expected to debut his signature shoe in summer 2023, according to Nicholas Vlahos of Sole Retriever. It is currently dubbed the "Jordan Tatum 1," but Vlahos notes the name is subject to change.

Tatum's signature shoe is set to release in three different colors. They are inspired by his son Deuce and some of his favorite things. According to Vlahos, there are plans for a “Zoo,” "St. Louis,” and “Pink Lemonade” version of the shoe.

The "Zoo" colorway is a tribute to Deuce, who loves going to the zoo, and is expected to be colored Black/Metallic Gold-University Red-Beach, according to Vlahos.

The "St. Louis" colorway is a tribute to where Tatum was born and is expected to be colored White/University Red-University Blue-University Gold.

The "Pink Lemonade" colorway is styled after one of Tatum's favorite drinks, pink lemonade, and is expected to be colored Pink Tint/Barely Volt-Lava Glow-Aurora Green.

Tatum signed a multiyear deal with Jordan Brand in 2019 and has since worn Air Jordan models in Player Exclusive colorways. He will join Carmelo Anthony, Chris Paul, Luka Doncic, Zion Williamson and Russell Westbrook as current NBA players with a signature Jordan Brand sneaker.