Nick Young Names D'Angelo Russell as NBA Player He Wants to Fight in Boxing Match

AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King

Unsurprisingly, former NBA guard Nick Young would choose ex-Los Angeles Lakers teammate D'Angelo Russell if he had the chance to fight one NBA player in the boxing ring.

Young quickly provided Russell as an answer when Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated asked him the question.

Russell notoriously secretly filmed Young admitting that he had cheated on his then-fiancee, rapper Iggy Azalea. The video somehow leaked out to the public, and it reportedly led to significant ramifications within the Lakers locker room.

"It's bad," a Lakers source told ESPN.com's Ramona Shelburne. "It's about as bad as it can get. There were trust issues already. Now there's no trust."

Lakers teammates also isolated Russell during a team breakfast meeting, with no one sitting at his table.

Young and Russell played one more season together on the Lakers, but both left L.A. in 2017. Russell is entering his eighth NBA season and fourth with the Minnesota Timberwolves.