Report: PGA Tour 'Tabling' Plans for Global Series with Purses Worth Up to $25M

The PGA is putting its plans for a global series on the backburner.

Mark Schlabach of ESPN reported the tour is "tabling" the idea of having three international events with $25 million prize purses after initially announcing the initiative in June.

The PGA will instead shift its focus to the 13 stateside events with "elevated" purses. The FedEx Cup playoff tournaments, Sentry Tournament of Champions, Genesis Invitational, Arnold Palmer Invitational, The Players, Memorial Tournament, WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play are currently locked in as yearly events set to get increased focus.

Four other events will be part of the plan on a rotational basis.

PGA commissioner Jay Monahan has been at the forefront of the ongoing civil war in golf between the PGA and the fledgling LIV Golf. As LIV has continued to poach players with massive guaranteed salaries, Monahan has doubled down on the PGA's touring model while banning LIV players from competing in PGA events.

The hostility between the two sides has carried over to the players, with several prominent PGA stars ripping their LIV counterparts.

"I hate what it's doing to the game of golf," Rory McIlroy told reporters. "I hate it. I really do. Like, it's going to be hard for me to stomach going to Wentworth in a couple of weeks' time and seeing 18 [LIV golfers] there. That just doesn't sit right with me."

LIV's schedule takes players all across the globe but is far more limited in nature, playing only eight tournaments in 2022 before expanding to 14 next year. The PGA Tour has its top players locked in for a 20-tournament season beginning in 2023.

Schlabach reported the international events would have been too taxing on players given their increased commitment to the current schedule.