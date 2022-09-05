Chris Jericho Defeats Bryan Danielson at AEW All Out 2022

Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

In a grudge match between two well-respected pro wrestling veterans, Chris Jericho defeated Bryan Danielson at AEW All Out on Sunday night.

Danielson's Blackpool Combat Club and the Jericho Appreciation Society have been at odds for weeks, leading to multiple contests between members of the two stables.

At Double or Nothing in May, the team of Jericho, Jake Hager, Daniel Garcia, Matt Menard and Angelo Parker beat Danielson, Jon Moxley, Eddie Kingston, Santana and Ortiz in a wild Anarchy in the Arena bout.

One month later, on an episode of Dynamite, the factions went to war in a Blood & Guts match, which was won by the BCC team comprised of Moxley, Kingston, Santana, Ortiz, Wheeler Yuta and Claudio Castagnoli.

Danielson couldn't compete then due to an injury, but he made his in-ring return on the July 27 edition of Dynamite after missing about two months of action.

The American Dragon shockingly lost to Garcia due in part to outside interference, but he bounced back a few weeks later on Dynamite by beating the 23-year-old in a 2-out-of-3 Falls match.

With Garcia earning Danielson's respect, the former WWE champion turned his attention to Jericho due to the belief that he had been poisoning the young star's mind.

In a clear shot at WWE, The Wizard had been espousing the importance of sports entertainment over pro wrestling, which didn't sit well with The American Dragon.

Danielson suggested he wanted to take Garcia under his wing and show him the way, but Jericho would have none of it, leading to their highly anticipated match at All Out.

With a win over Danielson, Jericho scored one for sports entertainment, although it seems unlikely The American Dragon will allow that bump in the road to deter him from trying to get through to Garcia.

