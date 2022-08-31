Kellen Mond Claimed off Waivers by Browns After Vikings Release

Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns have claimed quarterback Kellen Mond off waivers, via Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The move comes after the 2021 third-round draft pick was waived by the Minnesota Vikings on Tuesday. The Vikings planned to add Mond to the practice squad if he cleared waivers, per Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press.

He will instead join the Browns quarterback room that includes Jacoby Brissett and Joshua Dobbs while Deshaun Watson serves his 11-game suspension.

There were high expectations for Mond as a dual-threat prospect out of Texas A&M. He was the seventh quarterback taken in the 2021 draft, one pick ahead of Houston Texans starter Davis Mills.

Despite being projected by some as the heir apparent for Kirk Cousins in Minnesota, Mond struggled in the NFL and couldn't pass Sean Mannion on the depth chart. He appeared in just one game in 2021, finishing 2-of-3 for five yards.

Even with a new coaching staff this season, he failed to take advantage of extensive playing time in the preseason. In three appearances, Mond finished 29-of-51 for 303 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. The Vikings lost all three games.

Minnesota added Nick Mullens to serve as the backup behind Cousins and released both Mond and Mannion.

The Browns offer another opportunity for the 23-year-old with limited experience ahead of him on the depth chart.

Brissett will be the Week 1 starter, but he struggled last season with the Miami Dolphins with five passing touchdowns, four interceptions and a 78.1 quarterback rating in 11 games (five starts). Dobbs has been in the league since 2017 but has made zero regular-season starts and has thrown just 17 passes in six appearances.

If the other quarterbacks struggle early in the year, it could allow Mond to see the field before Watson's return.