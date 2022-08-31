Alex Leatherwood Claimed on Waivers by Bears After Raiders Release

Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Chicago Bears have claimed former Las Vegas Raiders offensive tackle Alex Leatherwood off waivers.

Ahead of Tuesday's final cut deadline, the Raiders waived Leatherwood just one year after selecting him in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport noted the salary implications of Wednesday's move:

The selection of Leatherwood with the No. 17 overall pick met immediate skepticism. Although he was the reigning Outland Trophy winner, it was unclear whether he was suited to be a tackle or guard at the next level. Because of that, many believed Las Vegas reached with its pick.

Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski gave the Raiders an "F" grade and said Leatherwood "would have been a better pick at least a half or even full round later."

The 23-year-old did little to silence his doubters as a rookie. Pro Football Focus' Sam Monson ranked the Raiders offensive line at No. 28 following the season and noted Leatherwood "posted a meager 29.0 pass-blocking grade, allowing a league-leading 65 pressures at right tackle and then right guard."

The Raiders' decision to cut him showed that the performance of the 6'5", 312-pound lineman didn't improve in the preseason.

Las Vegas' loss could be Chicago's gain.

Leatherwood's flaws are glaring, but he has plenty of time to get his development back on course. A change of scenery also means he won't be burdened with the expectations that followed him with the Raiders.

The Bears were 23rd in adjusted line rating and 32nd in adjusted sack rate, per Football Outsiders. Despite the unit's poor performance, the team didn't make a headline-grabbing move in free agency and waited until the fifth round of the draft to take a lineman (Braxton Jones).

Maybe Leatherwood isn't the answer in a starting role—be it at guard or tackle—but there's little downside for Chicago to take a flier on him.