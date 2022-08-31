Steve White Dies at Age 48; DE Played 6 NFL Seasons with Buccaneers

Steve White Dies at Age 48; DE Played 6 NFL Seasons with BuccaneersAugust 31, 2022
Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end Steve White died Tuesday at the age of 48.
White was diagnosed with chronic lymphocytic leukemia in 2014. In April, he announced he required a bone marrow transplant and would be checking in to Moffitt Cancer Center.
The Buccaneers said Wednesday they "are saddened to hear of the passing of Steve White after his courageous battle with cancer."
"Steve was an impactful and respected member of the Buccaneers' vaunted defenses over six seasons and continued to connect with fans as part of the Tampa Bay community following his playing career," the team said. "We extend our deepest condolences to Steve's family, friends and loved ones."
Current and former NFL players reacted to White's death:
shaun king @realshaunking
Just heard my former teammate <a href="https://twitter.com/sgw94?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@sgw94</a> passed away. Condolences to his family and loved ones. Always had am encouraging word for me when I was a young player with the <a href="https://twitter.com/Buccaneers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Buccaneers</a>
Tyoka Jackson @Tyknowsfootball
<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RIP?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RIP</a> to my road game roommate <a href="https://twitter.com/sgw94?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@sgw94</a>. My condolences go out to his wife, children, family and friends. The memories, the fun, the conversations will never be forgotten. 🙏🏽
FOST @GeorgeFoster72
Rest In Peace, my guy Steve White(<a href="https://twitter.com/sgw94?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@sgw94</a>). I was just doing some scrolling of the conversations we had off the TL. Steve was one of the very few guys from this app, I could really talk football with. Not just on the field stuff, but all the things surrounding the game. Because,
The Philadelphia Eagles selected White in the sixth round of the 1996 NFL draft. Following his release from the Eagles later that offseason, he landed on his feet with the Buccaneers.
The former Tennessee standout appeared in 79 games with Tampa Bay over the next six seasons, a span during which the team regularly boasted one of the NFL's best defenses. White had 119 tackles and 11 sacks during the regular season. He added another sacks across four trips to the playoffs.
White spent his final season in the NFL with the New York Jets in 2002.