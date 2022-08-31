Fantasy Alert: Rondale Moore 'Slated for a Big Role' in Cardinals Offense

Steven King/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

After an up-and-down rookie season, Rondale Moore could have a breakout 2022 with the Arizona Cardinals.

"The coaching staff recognizes Moore's unique ability to contribute from various spots on the field and could use him out of the backfield as well as out wide," ESPN's Dan Graziano reported Wednesday. "Moore is slated for a big role in this offense."

The 2021 second-round pick tallied 54 catches for 435 yards and one touchdown last year, but he could step into a bigger role after Christian Kirk left in free agency. DeAndre Hopkins is also suspended the first six games after violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing drugs.

The Cardinals did add Marquise Brown this offseason and still have reliable veteran A.J. Green, but it's clear the coaching staff will find a way to use Moore.

The 22-year-old showcased his ability at the start of last season, catching four passes for 68 yards in Week 1 before exploding for seven catches, 114 yards and a touchdown in Week 2. He didn't reach 60 yards in any game the rest of the season, but the Cardinals kept trying to get him touches as a kick returner, punt returner and rusher.

His 18 rushing attempts from last year are especially intriguing considering the team lost explosive running back Chase Edmonds to free agency.

James Conner was a fantasy football favorite thanks to his 18 touchdowns from scrimmage, but he only averaged 3.7 yards per carry last season. Backup Eno Benjamin only averaged 3.5.

It could open an opportunity for Moore to thrive in a Deebo Samuel-type role in 2022.

During his All-American freshman season at Purdue, Moore tallied 213 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries, supplementing his 114 catches for 1,258 yards. The key is to get the ball in his hands and let him do damage.

With head coach Kliff Kingsbury's uptempo offense, there could be a lot of opportunities for Moore to emerge as an on-field and fantasy star in Year 2.

Moore is currently WR66 on ESPN's fantasy drafts, but he could provide excellent value as a late-round pick.