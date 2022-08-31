Barcelona's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Reportedly Suffers Broken Jaw in Home Robbery

Pedro Salado/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Barcelona star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was the victim of a home invasion that left him with a broken jaw, according to ESPN's Sam Marsden and Moises Llorens.

The assailants allegedly had firearms and iron bars when they entered the home and handcuffed Aubameyang and his wife during the robbery.

Marsden and Llorens reported the veteran forward is expected to miss around three weeks because of his injury.

Aubameyang later posted a statement, confirming he had a jaw injury:

Aubameyang's future at Barcelona has been in doubt with the summer transfer window about to close.

The Athletic's David Ornstein reported Wednesday that Chelsea and Barcelona were going to resume discussions about a possible deal. However, Ornstein referenced how the 33-year-old's broken jaw could impact the likelihood of a transfer.

"It is unclear to what extent the problem will affect Chelsea’s thinking," he reported. "There is no indication it will cause the switch to collapse, yet it does add another issue into a complicated situation."

Marsden and Llorens went so far as to report the injury "has slightly changed the negotiations" but that Aubameyang may still wind up at Stamford Bridge in a loan deal.

The former Gabon international scored 11 goals in 17 La Liga appearances for Barcelona after signing with the club in January.

The summer arrivals of Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha, combined with the resurrection of Ousmane Dembélé last season, have pushed Aubameyang down the pecking order, though. He has played a total of nine minutes to open the 2022-23 La Liga campaign.