McIntyre Praises HHH; Mandy Rose on Backstage Morale; WWE Rumors on Next TV Contract

Daniele Venturelli/Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

McIntyre Praises Triple H as Head of WWE Creative

Count Drew McIntyre among those who have enjoyed seeing Triple H's rise to power as head of WWE creative following the retirement of Vince McMahon.

In an interview with Sky Sports this week, McIntyre was effusive in his praise of Triple H and the vision he has for WWE (beginning at the 45-second mark):

"I know Triple H very well; he's a very smart individual," McIntyre said. "He sat under the learning tree with Vince McMahon for many, many, many years, and he knows exactly what he's doing."

McIntyre noted that Triple H "thinks outside the box," and as a result, fans will get to see "a lot of cool things happening" with him in charge.

The Scottish Warrior also said the excitement surrounding the WWE product is palpable among not only fans but also the talent in the locker room.

Triple H has been at the helm for about a month, and there is no question that the product has had a decidedly different feel with him at the helm.

In addition to utilizing most of the roster and placing added emphasis on championships, The Game has been hard at work in terms of bringing back past NXT stars who were either released or didn't re-sign with the company.

Dakota Kai, Karrion Kross, Scarlett, Dexter Lumis, Hit Row and Johnny Gargano have all re-entered the fray under Triple H, creating the feeling that anything can happen in WWE.

On Saturday, McIntyre will challenge Roman Reigns for the undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Clash at the Castle in Cardiff, Wales, marking the first WWE main roster pay-per-view in the United Kingdom since 2003.

The show always felt like it was going to be special, but with Triple H calling the shots, it seems likely that he will go out of his way to give the live crowd what it wants.

Mandy Rose Believes Morale Is Up Under Triple H

NXT women's champion Mandy Rose gave some insight this week regarding how talent has reacted to Triple H becoming WWE's head of creative.

Speaking to Chris Phelan of USANetwork.com, Rose had nothing but positive things to say about Triple H and how his ascent has been received by those within WWE:

"The morale has been great from what I've seen and been around. I think it's awesome having Triple H 'back in charge' in the sense of heading up creative and other aspects of WWE and NXT. I've always gotten along well with Triple H. I think he's extremely logical and obviously his expertise—that's a given, he's unmatched.

"I just think it's going to be really good and I'm excited to see what's in the works for the future. I know it's just the beginning for all three brands, so I feel like it's really going to be awesome. And so far I think that morale has definitely been lifted a bit, for sure."

Fans and talent alike have seemingly enjoyed the WWE product much more since Triple H took over as head of creative, which doesn't come as much of a surprise.

For much of Triple H's time as the head of NXT, it was the hottest brand in wrestling, meaning it was already apparent what Triple H was capable of accomplishing from a creative perspective.

Now, Triple H is running the show on the main roster, and he has once again succeeded in making WWE the most buzzworthy product in wrestling, which is a distinction it had seemingly lost to AEW for a time.

Triple H has made Raw and SmackDown appointment viewing again, plus there is excitement surrounding NXT as well, with the Worlds Collide pay-per-view taking place Sunday.

Rose will be in a key match on that card, putting the NXT Women's Championship on the line in a Triple Threat against NXT UK women's champion Meiko Satomura and Blair Davenport,with the winner unifying the titles.

NBCUniversal Believed to Be Interested in Renewing Raw TV Deal

With Raw ratings rising significantly since Triple H's ascent to head of WWE creative, there is reportedly growing belief that NBCUniversal will attempt to renew its television deal with WWE for Raw on USA Network.

According to Fightful Select (h/t Andre Porter of Ringside News), a longtime USA Network employee said "they'd be surprised" if USA Network doesn't attempt to keep Raw, and suggested that negotiations would likely begin next year.

The employee also said they feel WWE has put itself in a better bargaining position over the past month.

After months of Raw ratings sitting well below the two million mark, the show has consistently been over two million viewers in recent weeks since Triple H took control as the head booker.

That has put Raw in line with SmackDown on Fox, as the red brand has been drawing its best viewership in over two years, per Fightful.

WWE has a pair of billion-dollar television contracts, with Raw on USA and SmackDown on Fox, and while there was some thought that WWE wouldn't be able to better those deals next time around due to declining ratings, things are turning around at an ideal time.

One USA Network source told Fightful that they didn't expect Raw to consistently draw over two million viewers again after Raw dropped under that number, but Triple H has helped make it happen.

Meanwhile, another USA Network source suggested that WWE has become appointment viewing again under Triple H's guidance.

Both of WWE's TV deals are set to expire in September 2024, per Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, but based on the momentum WWE has gained recently, it is seemingly in good position to re-up.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).