Rays' Shane McClanahan Scratched From Start vs. Marlins With Shoulder Injury

Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

The Tampa Bay Rays reportedly scratched ace Shane McClanahan from his Tuesday start against the Miami Marlins because of a shoulder concern, per Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

Nightengale noted the southpaw will undergo further tests.

Shawn Armstrong started in his place.

The results of those tests on McClanahan could go a long way toward determining how the rest of the Rays' season unfolds.

He made his first All-Star Game this season and has been excellent with a 2.20 ERA, 0.86 WHIP and 182 strikeouts in 147.1 innings. This is just the second big league campaign of his career after he posted a 3.43 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 141 strikeouts in 123.1 innings as a rookie.

If he does return to the mound and continues to pitch at his current pace, a Cy Young could be waiting given his overall ranks in the American League:

Tampa Bay is 70-57 and seven games behind the New York Yankees in the American League East. It also holds the top American League wild-card spot with a half-game lead over the Seattle Mariners, one-game lead over the Toronto Blue Jays and three-game lead over the Baltimore Orioles in the battle for three spots.

Anything less than a playoff spot at this point would be a massive disappointment for the Rays, but their position will be far more precarious if McClanahan is sidelined.

In the meantime, they will need to rely on Corey Kluber, Drew Rasmussen and Jeffrey Springs to anchor the rotation.