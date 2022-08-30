White Sox's Tony La Russa Won't Manage vs. Royals; Will Undergo Medical Testing

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa will miss his team's home game against the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday in advance of undergoing further medical testing Wednesday for an undisclosed issue.

The White Sox released a statement on the matter and also announced that bench coach Miguel Cairo will serve as the acting manager.

The White Sox will begin a six-game homestand Tuesday that includes three matchups with Kansas City and another three versus the Minnesota Twins.

La Russa, 77, is a three-time World Series champion and four-time Manager of the Year who has led the White Sox (1979-1986, 2021-2022), the Oakland Athletics (1986-1995) and the St. Louis Cardinals (1996-2011).

The 48-year-old Cairo played as a utility infielder from 1996 to 2012 for nine different teams. After his playing career, he worked for the Cincinnati Reds and New York Yankees organizations before leaving to serve as La Russa's bench coach in 2021.

The 63-65 White Sox are currently on a four-game losing streak entering the Royals series, but they are still just five games back of the Cleveland Guardians for first in the American League Central.

Starting pitcher Lucas Giolito will take the ball for the White Sox, and the Royals' Brady Singer will oppose him.