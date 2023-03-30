X

    Mets' Justin Verlander Placed on IL With 'Low-Grade' Shoulder Injury

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVMarch 30, 2023

    NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 20: Pitcher Justin Verlander of the New York Mets buttons up his new jersey before he is introduced during a press conference at Citi Field on December 20, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)
    Rich Schultz/Getty Images

    The season hasn't even started yet for the New York Mets, and pitcher Justin Verlander is headed to the injured list.

    New York announced as much Thursday:

    New York Mets @Mets

    Justin Verlander will be placed on the IL with a low grade teres major strain. He will continue throwing at moderate intensity and we will rescan in a week. We will provide an update at that time.

    SNY @SNYtv

    Justin Verlander says if this was a playoff scenario, he'd be pitching:<br><br>"Being the beginning of the season, it makes too much sense to not push it right now." <a href="https://t.co/gq4ekFwXpg">pic.twitter.com/gq4ekFwXpg</a>

    Andy Martino @martinonyc

    "The doctor says my shoulder was that of a 20 year old," Verlander says. He said it was nice hearing that as a 40 year old,

    Any injury to Verlander is going to be a concern because of his recent history. He made just one combined start in 2020 and 2021 following Tommy John surgery and was placed on the injured list last season because of a calf issue.

    However, that didn't stop the 40-year-old from turning in a dominant 2022 season for the Houston Astros with a 1.75 ERA, 0.83 WHIP and 185 strikeouts in 175 innings, which was good enough for the third Cy Young award of his career.

    Verlander is one of the best pitchers of his generation, with a resume that includes two World Series crowns, a league MVP, a Rookie of the Year, two ERA titles and nine All-Star selections.

    The Mets jumped at a chance to sign someone so accomplished this past offseason, and they added Verlander on a two-year, $86 million deal.

    While the Mets' chances of winning the World Series will take a serious hit if Verlander is sidelined, they can still rely on Max Scherzer, Kodai Senga and Carlos Carrasco to lead the way in the starting rotation.

