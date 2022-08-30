Fantasy Alert: J.K. Dobbins' Week 1 Status in Doubt amid Kenyan Drake, Ravens Rumors

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

The Baltimore Ravens are set to add free-agent running back Kenyan Drake to the team, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Amid his report, Rapoport noted that Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins' Week 1 status is "certainly in doubt" as Baltimore's Sept. 11 season opener at the New York Jets nears.

He also said that Drake could get "real carries" en route to making a "big impact" on Baltimore.

Dobbins amassed 925 yards from scrimmage and nine touchdowns on 152 touches during his 2020 rookie year. He was set to lead the Ravens' backfield in 2021, but a torn ACL suffered during a preseason game kept him out for the entire year. He is working his way back from that injury.

The Ravens activated Dobbins from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list on Aug. 8, and ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that he was on track to be ready for the team's Week 1 game.

However, signs later in training camp led to some doubt on that front. Head coach John Harbaugh didn't commit to Dobbins being ready for Week 1 in an Aug. 17 chat with reporters, although he did note that he made "good progress" that week.

Ravens.com staff writer Ryan Mink wrote on Aug. 23 that Dobbins had not yet taken part in 11-on-11 practice drills, and ESPN's Jamison Hensley wrote that newly acquired Mike Davis could get most of the carries early on.

Ravens running back Gus Edwards, who also suffered a torn ACL during the 2021 preseason, will miss the first four games after being placed on the reserve/PUP list.

Hopefully the Ravens' running back room can return to full strength as soon as possible. For the time being, though, it appears Drake and Davis will carry the load in the early going.

Dobbins being activated off the PUP list is a good sign that he will be back sometime soon, although there's doubt he would carry the load right away.

"It would be optimistic to bank on Dobbins maintaining a heavy workload early in the season," The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec wrote on Sunday.

It's certainly possible Dobbins will carry the load down the stretch for the Ravens as he transitions back onto the roster, but it's hard to expect much from him in the early going as he makes his return. Ultimately, though, Dobbins is a superior talent who can easily pace the Ravens backfield based on his tremendous efficiency and production, as seen during his rookie year.