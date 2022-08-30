X

    Dameon Pierce Hyped Up as Texans RB1 by Fantasy Analysts After Marlon Mack Release

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVAugust 30, 2022

    Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    Dameon Pierce's future is looking a lot brighter after the Houston Texans released Marlon Mack, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

    Pierce ran for 1,806 yards and 23 touchdowns and caught 45 passes for 422 yards and five touchdowns in 48 games over four seasons at Florida. Now, the 2022 fourth-round pick is poised to play a big role in Houston's offense.

    Fantasy analysts see Pierce becoming a fantasy football threat right out of the gate:

    Mike Clay @MikeClayNFL

    It's very rare for Day 3 rookie RBs to make an impact in fantasy, but especially with Marlon Mack out, Dameon Pierce is well positioned to be the exception.

    Aaron Wilson @AaronWilson_NFL

    Dameon Pierce's impressive preseason showed the Texans everything they needed to see, in the words of coach Lovie Smith. They're sold on the rookie's power, explosiveness and moves. <a href="https://t.co/SornCQuDxl">https://t.co/SornCQuDxl</a>

    Brett Kollmann @BrettKollmann

    Dameon Pierce’s ADP will be going from 11th round to 4th round in three weeks. <a href="https://t.co/hryBZush03">https://t.co/hryBZush03</a>

    Field Yates @FieldYates

    Live look at Dameon Pierce: 📈📈📈📈📈 <a href="https://t.co/WAqABUcyMB">https://t.co/WAqABUcyMB</a>

    Matthew Berry @MatthewBerryTMR

    Dameon Pierce ADP 🚀 <a href="https://t.co/6kOkNoKZii">https://t.co/6kOkNoKZii</a>

    JJ Zachariason @LateRoundQB

    Rex Burkhead is the player anyone with Dameon Pierce has to worry about most, but this doesn't hurt the potential breakout. <a href="https://t.co/TFQNg3syEe">https://t.co/TFQNg3syEe</a>

    Josh Norris @JoshNorris

    🚀🚀🚀 <a href="https://t.co/3gFYRx4RMD">https://t.co/3gFYRx4RMD</a>

    Most fantasy managers have already drafted their teams by this point, and Pierce hasn't exactly flown under the radar this year. He's rostered in 85 percent of Yahoo leagues, so if you didn't draft him yourself, it's unlikely he's sitting there unclaimed.

    If you've yet to hold your fantasy draft, then you'll want to calibrate Pierce's ranking accordingly.

