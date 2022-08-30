Dameon Pierce Hyped Up as Texans RB1 by Fantasy Analysts After Marlon Mack Release

Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Dameon Pierce's future is looking a lot brighter after the Houston Texans released Marlon Mack, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Pierce ran for 1,806 yards and 23 touchdowns and caught 45 passes for 422 yards and five touchdowns in 48 games over four seasons at Florida. Now, the 2022 fourth-round pick is poised to play a big role in Houston's offense.

Fantasy analysts see Pierce becoming a fantasy football threat right out of the gate:

Most fantasy managers have already drafted their teams by this point, and Pierce hasn't exactly flown under the radar this year. He's rostered in 85 percent of Yahoo leagues, so if you didn't draft him yourself, it's unlikely he's sitting there unclaimed.

If you've yet to hold your fantasy draft, then you'll want to calibrate Pierce's ranking accordingly.