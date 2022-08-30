Mike Sullivan, Penguins Agree to 3-Year Contract Extension Through 2026-27 Season

Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Penguins have extended Mike Sullivan's contract, keeping him with the team for the next four seasons.

The team announced Tuesday that Sullivan has signed a three-year deal that runs through the 2026-27 campaign.

"Mike is one of the top coaches in the National Hockey League and it was important for us to have him signed long term," said general manager Ron Hextall. "He is a great leader that finds success through communication, honesty and accountability. We know that Sully is committed to continuing a winning culture here in Pittsburgh."

Sullivan was entering the final season of his four-year extension signed in July 2019. The 54-year-old was originally hired by the Penguins in June 2015.

Pittsburgh won back-to-back Stanley Cup titles in each of Sullivan's first two seasons.

Since that time, though, postseason success has been difficult for the Penguins to find. They have won just one playoff series since 2017-18, including losing in the first round to the New York Rangers in seven games last season.

There were rumblings last offseason after Pittsburgh's first-round playoff loss to the New York Islanders that the team could make a change at head coach. Mike DeFabo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette dismissed that, reporting Sullivan "100 percent" would be brought back with the "full support" of Hextall and president of hockey operations Brian Burke.

The Penguins have been excellent in the regular season under Sullivan. They have won at least 60 percent of their games and made the playoffs in each of his first eight seasons.

Sullivan ranks first in franchise history with 297 regular-season wins and 44 playoff wins. His 507 games coached is second, behind Eddie Johnston (516).

When the Penguins play their first game in the 2022-23, Sullivan will become the first person in franchise history to serve as head coach for at least eight seasons.

The Penguins will begin next season at home against the Arizona Coyotes on Oct. 13.