Donovan Mitchell Rumors: 'Jazz Aren't Seriously Engaged' in Trade Talks After Knicks

Alex Goodlett/Getty Images

Donovan Mitchell could remain with the Utah Jazz after the team paused its trade talks with the New York Knicks.

"The Jazz aren't seriously engaged elsewhere on a Mitchell deal now," ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported.

The Jazz and Knicks were reportedly involved in several weeks' worth of negotiations, but the potential deal stalled after passing Monday's deadline set by New York president of basketball operations Leon Rose. The Knicks instead signed RJ Barrett to a four-year extension, effectively removing the guard from any trade package.

Neither team is ruling out restarting trade talks, per Wojnarowski, but the Jazz clearly aren't close on any other deals at the moment.

The Jazz are seemingly in rebuilding mode after trading away Rudy Gobert, as well as veterans Patrick Beverley and Royce O'Neale. After six straight trips to the playoffs, the squad could have an uphill battle to reach the postseason in 2022-23.

It doesn't mean the team feels any pressure to deal away Mitchell, who is still just 25 years old and remains under contract for at least three more seasons.

The three-time All-Star ranked ninth in the league with 25.9 points per game last season, adding 5.3 assists, 4.2 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game. He has also proved the ability to take over in the postseason with a 28.3 career scoring average in 39 playoff appearances.

Tony Jones of The Athletic reported the Jazz are "comfortable with going into the season with Mitchell on the roster" and will only trade him if another team reaches the asking price. Mitchell also hasn't asked for a trade, per Jones.

It could allow the two sides to move forward together despite an offseason's worth of trade talk and other speculation.