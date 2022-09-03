Edge, Rey Mysterio Defeat The Judgment Day at WWE Clash at the Castle 2022

Photo credit: WWE.com

Edge and Rey Mysterio defeated The Judgment Day members Finn Balor and Damian Priest in a tag team match at WWE Clash at the Castle in Cardiff, Wales, on Saturday.

However, their victory was marred when Dominik Mysterio turned on his father and The Rated-R Superstar after the match.

The bout had been a long time coming, dating back to the June 6 episode of Raw, which saw Balor join the group and turn on Edge along with Priest and Rhea Ripley.

And while The Rated-R Superstar was out of action for several weeks after getting attacked and booted from the faction he created, The Judgment Day shifted their focus to Rey and Dominik.

The group made life miserable for the Mysterios. They attempted to get Dominik to join them and even set out to ruin the 20-year anniversary of Rey's time in WWE by attacking him and his son backstage on an episode of Raw.

That led to a No Disqualification match pitting the Mysterios against Balor and Priest at SummerSlam, and it also facilitated the return of Edge, who helped Rey and Dominik win.

Upon returning to the fold, The Rated-R Superstar made his intentions clear, vowing to get back at The Judgment Day for kicking him to the curb.

One of the first steps toward that occurred on the August 22 edition of Raw when Edge faced Priest in a singles match in Toronto. It was the veteran's first contest in his home town in over a decade, and he made the most of it by coming out on top.

The rivalry continued the following week when The Judgment Day called Edge out, and the Mysterios backed him up by attacking Balor and Priest with kendo sticks.

An odd standoff occurred when Dominik and Ripley were in the ring at the same time, though. The Nightmare coerced the younger Mysterio into giving up his weapon, as he seemed reluctant to attack her.

That led to some questions about whether Dominik's allegiance was potentially swaying, and it added an intriguing wrinkle to the Clash at the Castle contest.

Dominik initially helped Edge and his father during the finishing sequence, but he then delivered a low blow to The Rated-R Superstar and clotheslined his dad after the match.

The attack left Balor, Priest and Ripley laughing in their corner.

Ultimately, Edge and Mysterio proved that their chemistry is as strong as ever, as the former tag team champions managed to defeat Balor and Priest. But that won't be the main headline given the match's aftermath.

