LLWS' Easton Oliverson Discharged from Hospital; Had Surgery on Skull After Fall

Easton Oliverson (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Easton Oliverson, who suffered a fractured skull after falling off a bunk bed at the Little League World Series, spoke publicly Tuesday for the first time since the injury.

"Hi everyone, this is Easton—thank you for all of your prayers," Oliverson said in a video posted on his Instagram page. "Please keep praying for me as I continue to get better, I know the prayers and blessings have worked, and that heavenly Father is blessing me."

The family announced Monday that Oliverson, 12, would be discharged from a Pennsylvania hospital and continue his recovery in his home state of Utah.

CNN's Matt Foster and Elizabeth Wolfe reported he was placed in a medically induced coma following the Aug. 15 fall, but he's made "significant strides" since, including the ability to eat without a feeding tube.

Oliverson underwent two surgeries, one immediately after the fall and another on Friday to put his skull cap back in, per CNN.

Dr. Oded Goren, who treated the Little League baseball player at Danville, Pennsylvania's Geisinger Medical Center, told NBC's Today Show on Friday he's optimistic about his recovery.

"It's impossible to really predict at such early stages, but the way he recovered and the way the initial scans looked after his surgery ... there are no signs of injuries to the brain itself from the initial trauma," Goren said. "So taking the images, which look fantastic, and taking his clinical progression, that is doing so well, I'm hopeful to have full recovery."

Nancy Oliverson, Easton's mother, added: "He's been moving mountains with his recovery. We've gotten so many prayers on his behalf that I—without a shadow of doubt—I think he will [recover]. He's a warrior out here."

Oliverson was set to play for Snow Canyon Little League, which is from Santa Clara, Utah, in the Little League World Series. Snow Canyon represented in Mountain West region in the annual tournament.

An update from the family posted Sunday noted Easton's been in "quite a bit of pain" since Friday's surgery but continued to prepare for a transfer to a facility in Salt Lake City.

"Through it all, he has still been receiving physical therapy and working on different skills to be prepared for his transfer to SLC this week," the family wrote. "We are so grateful for the staff at Geisinger for showing unconditional love and care for our boy through this challenging time."

Oliverson and Snow Canyon were the first team from Utah to reach the Little League World Series.