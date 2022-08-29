Christian Pulisic Rumors: USMNT Star to Stay with Chelsea Ahead of Transfer Deadline

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Christian Pulisic will reportedly remain with Chelsea for the 2022-23 season despite recent transfer rumors, according to Paul Tenerio of The Athletic.

"Pulisic is understood to be disappointed in the decision," Tenerio added.

Manchester United and Newcastle United were both linked with Pulisic ahead of Thursday's transfer deadline, while clubs in Italy and Spain were also interested in a potential loan move for the United States national team star.

Chelsea have reportedly "refused permission" to seek a move, however, and will instead keep the midfielder on the roster.

The 23-year-old has played just 76 minutes across four matches this season, earning zero starts.

Pulisic only started 13 of his 22 Premier League appearances in 2021-22, finishing with six goals and two assists. In three-plus seasons at Chelsea, he has 19 goals and eight assists in 78 league appearances. He also has five Champions League goals with the squad, helping win the European title in 2021.

Despite the positive moments since joining the team in 2019, the Pennsylvania native's inconsistent playing time was enough to seek a new home, especially with the World Cup fast approaching.

Chelsea didn't want to lose a key depth player with forwards Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner among those leaving this summer. Hakim Ziyech has also been the subject of transfer talks this week.

The attack has already been a question mark to start this season with just five goals in four matches. New addition Raheem Sterling has lived up to expectations, but Mason Mount and Kai Havertz have combined for zero goals and zero assists in four starts.

The Blues have been seeking reinforcements, with ESPN listing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Wilfried Zaha among their transfer targets.

Even without those potential additions, the squad will have Pulisic available after refusing a transfer.

Manchester United seemingly moved on by signing Ajax winger Anthony, while Newcastle United added Alexander Isak from Real Sociedad.