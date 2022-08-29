Peter King: Dameon Pierce 'Will Get a Chance to Be the Top' RB for Run-Heavy Texans

Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Houston Texans rookie running back Dameon Pierce is reportedly set for a substantial workload in his first NFL season.

According to NBC Sports' Peter King, Pierce will have the opportunity to be the lead back in Houston's offense in 2022, which fantasy football managers should take note of as they prepare for their drafts:

"I don't think RB Dameon Pierce will be a top-15 back, but if he gets pushed down far enough, the Houston rookie is good value. Watch the way Pierce runs—tough, gritty, can run out of tackles. For a growing team with a questionable line like Houston, and with a coach, Lovie Smith, who values the run hugely, Pierce will get a chance to be the top back for a team that will need to run a lot."

Texans head coach Lovie Smith was asked about Pierce's role by reporters, but he declined to name him the outright starter ahead of the regular season.

A fourth-round pick out of Florida, Pierce ran for 1,806 yards and 23 touchdowns in his four-year college career. Houston also has veteran running backs Marlon Mack and Rex Burkhead on the depth chart, but it sounds like Pierce will have a workhorse role for the Texans.

Houston opens the 2022 season on Sept. 11 at NRG Stadium against the Indianapolis Colts.