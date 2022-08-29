Scott Spina Given 3-Year Prison Sentence in Tom Brady Patriots Super Bowl Ring Scheme

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Scott Spina, the man who impersonated a former New England Patriots player as part of a scheme to acquire and sell Tom Brady Super Bowl rings, was sentenced to three years in prison on Monday, per TMZ Sports.

The 25-year-old Spina pleaded guilty to five charges of wire fraud, mail fraud and aggravated identity theft as part of a plea deal eight months ago.

In 2017, Spina allegedly obtained a Patriots 2016 Super Bowl championship ring from a New England player who eventually left the team. Prosecutors said he paid the player with a bad check and then he sold the ring to a broker for $63,000. Spina's plot didn't stop there.

"Spina then called the Ring Company, fraudulently identified himself as [the former player], and started ordering three family and friend Super Bowl LI rings with the name 'Brady' engraved on each one, which he falsely represented were gifts for the baby of quarterback Tom Brady," officials said in court documents. "The rings were at no time authorized by Tom Brady. Defendant Spina intended to obtain the three rings by fraud and to sell them at a substantial profit."

Spina was successful in acquiring three more rings, which he then sold to an auction house for $100,000. One of the rings was auctioned off for $337,000 in 2018.

In addition to his three-year prison sentence, Spina was ordered to pay back $63,000 in restitution to the former Patriots player from whom he originally obtained the ring.