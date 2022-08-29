WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella Announces Marriage to Artem Chigvintsev in IG Photo

Greg Doherty/Getty Images for DIRECTV

WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella and Dancing with the Stars' Artem Chigvintsev married Friday in Paris.

Bella shared photos from the ceremony on social media and teased an upcoming reality series commemorating the occasion:

According to E! Online's Paige Strout, Bella and Chigvintsev tied the knot in the City of Light in front of family and friends.

The couple met when Bella competed on the 25th season of Dancing with the Stars in 2017. At the time, Bella was engaged to fellow WWE star John Cena. She and Cena broke up in 2018 and called off their engagement.

Bella and Chigvintsev began dating in 2019 and became engaged in November of that year. They welcomed their first child together in 2020.