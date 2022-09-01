College Football Week 1 Upsets that Could Actually Happen

0 of 9

Upsets happen all the time in college football, which is one of the main reasons why we love it so much.

There isn't as much parity in the sport as there is in college basketball, but you can pretty much count on saying a couple times a week, "I certainly didn't expect THAT to happen."

We've already experienced a shocker in Week 1 when Northwestern went across the pond to Ireland to upset Nebraska and send Cornhuskers coach Scott Frost's tenure in Lincoln into another downward spiral.

Could it happen in Week 1? Sure. You should look for it too, and while this is a list of games to watch, these are NOT predictions that they WILL happen. But several strong possibilities are out there to watch, including a few marquee games with double-digit spreads.

In order to make this list, a team had to be at least three-point underdogs (according to Draft Kings), so even though it wouldn't be a shock for, say, Florida to hold serve in the Swamp against Utah, the Utes are just 2.5-point favorites, so the Gators didn't make the list.

Let's take a look at the potential Week 1 stunners that did (all times Eastern). Odds were correct at time of writing.