Commanders' Terry McLaurin Talks Benefits of Therapy After Brian Robinson's Shooting

Washington Commanders wide receiver spoke to reporters on Monday about the shooting of teammate and running back Brian Robinson, expressing his relief that the injuries he suffered weren't life-threatening.

"B-Rob is just somebody who has come in here and fit in right away," McLaurin said. "Just the way his personality is infectious. The way he decides to come to work. Always asking to see what he can do better. He's kinda been someone I've been able to mentor a little. My main concern was just is he going to be OK, not football at all. And once we found out that it was non-life-threatening injuries, I just started praying for him, his recovery, not just physically but mentally."

McLaurin also told reporters he started going to therapy in recent years, which has helped him cope with difficult situations within the organization, such as the death of former teammate Dwayne Haskins in April:

