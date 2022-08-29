Jimmy Garoppolo Rumors: 'Some Resolution' for 49ers QB Expected on Tuesday

AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

The San Francisco 49ers may finally decide on a course of action with Jimmy Garoppolo as early as Tuesday, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport predicted on the Pat McAfee Show that "we'll get some resolution by tomorrow at 4 [p.m. ET]." He added the Niners could choose to wait since there's time beyond Tuesday's final deadline for roster cuts before Garoppolo's $24.2 million salary becomes fully guaranteed.

NBC Sports' Peter King wrote about the situation in his "Football Morning in America" column and laid out why Garoppolo may take his time to sign with another team should San Francisco cut him:

"I think if I'm Jimmy Garoppolo, and I get my freedom sometime in the next two weeks, I don’t sign anywhere. I wait. I get fully healthy and sign with a team when there's a quarterback injury. Maybe Seattle's a good opportunity for him (I haven't heard the Seahawks are very interested anyway), but he'd have to learn a new offense and join a team not committed to him on the fly when two quarterbacks already have been immersed in the offense since the spring. (And in Geno Smith's case, longer.) Waiting allows Garoppolo to be choosy and maybe to get very lucky if the team with an injury is a strong playoff team."

San Francisco has committed to Trey Lance as its starting quarterback for the 2022 NFL season, confirming what many expected from the moment Lance was selected third overall in the 2021 draft.

But Garoppolo's sizable expiring deal has made it difficult to find a trade partner, and his offseason shoulder surgery did little to help the team's leverage. Even now that the 30-year-old has long since been cleared to compete, his market is almost minimal.

Rapoport reported last Friday that an interested trade partner "does not exist."

Since this saga began, Garoppolo has been stuck in a form of football purgatory because the 49ers and any team that might want to add him were incentivized to be cautious and wait.

If you're San Francisco, then you don't want to release him until you absolutely have to. Even if you only get a late-round pick in return, that's better than nothing.

And if you think Garoppolo can help your quarterback depth, then you sit back until he gets cut because surely he won't remain on the Niners when Week 1 rolls around. They presumably don't want to keep a backup who counts for almost $27 million against the cap.

At least Garoppolo should learn of his fate soon.