Jim Harbaugh: Michigan QB Plan Was 'Biblical' in Origin; 'No Person' Knows the Future

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said the process to select the team's starting quarterback is "biblical."

"That's biblical, no person knows what the future holds," Harbaugh told reporters.

Cade McNamara and J.J. McCarthy have been battling for the starting job throughout training camp, but Harbaugh announced Saturday that each player will start one of the first two games.

On Monday, the coach clarified that it wasn't based on an NFL strategy from his past but instead a lesson from Solomon in the Bible.

Michigan won the Big Ten title and reached the College Football Playoff last season with McNamara as the primary quarterback, totaling 2,576 passing yards and 15 touchdowns.

McCarthy played sparingly but showcased his talent across 11 games with 516 yards and five touchdowns. The former 5-star recruit saw his most playing time in the national semifinal loss to Georgia, totaling 131 passing yards and a touchdown against the eventual national champions.

It was enough to create an open competition heading into 2022, and the coaching staff could not make a decision.

"Both quarterbacks have played great—done everything they could have and, in every way, to win the starting job," Harbaugh said on Saturday. "Coming out of camp, I just feel like we have two quarterbacks...that we feel very confident that we can win a championship with either of those two behind center."

McNamara will start the season opener against Colorado State while McCarthy will start in Week 2 against Hawaii. The team will then make a decision on who starts in the third game against Connecticut.

The Wolverines enter the year No. 8 in the preseason Associated Press poll.