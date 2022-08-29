Fantasy Alert: Josh Allen Sees Gabriel Davis 'as a Great Complement' to Stefon Diggs

AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes

There's little doubt that the Buffalo Bills' passing game will be centered on explosive wide receiver Stefon Diggs.

But according to Peter King of Pro Football Talk, Gabriel Davis is a player who fantasy football enthusiasts should be moving up their draft boards.

King wrote: "If you want to glom onto the explosive Bills, think of WR Gabriel Davis, fairly early. What round, I don't know. But when I was in Bills' camp, I was told with certainty that his four-TD performance in the playoff loss at Kansas City was the start of something big, not a fluke. He's a worker, and Josh Allen sees him as a great complement—not a distant number two—to Diggs."

The third-year wideout has shown flashes thus far in his career, including that playoff performance, while notching 70 catches for 1,148 yards and 13 touchdowns across his first two seasons.

But by all indications, a breakout season is on the horizon.

For now, Davis is probably best viewed as a WR4 or high-ceiling flex consideration, depending on your league format, though on Buffalo's dangerous offense it wouldn't be shocking if he pushed his way into the WR2 conversation.

But he has to show he can reliably post those numbers first. Still, don't be shocked if he's a hotter commodity at your fantasy draft than his past production would suggest he'd be.