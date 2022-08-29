Ex-Giants WR Hakeem Nicks' Super Bowl 46 Ring Sells for $117K at Auction

Elsa/Getty Images

Former New York Giants receiver Hakeem Nicks sold his Super Bowl ring at auction Saturday for $117,000, according to TMZ Sports.

The 34-year-old reportedly plans to donate a portion of the proceeds to charity.

Nicks was part of the Giants team that upset Tom Brady and the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XLVI after the 2011 season. The wideout played a key role in the game, totaling 10 catches for 109 yards in the 21-17 win.

One lucky fan will now get a part of history after purchasing Nicks' championship ring.

The 2009 first-round pick spent six of his seven NFL seasons with the Giants, plus one year with the Indianapolis Colts. He last appeared in a game in 2015, ending his career with an estimated $15.5 million in earnings.