Rory McIlroy Celebrates 2022 FedEx Cup Win After Epic Final-Round Comeback

AP Photo/Steve Helber

Rory McIlroy was all smiles when receiving the FedEx Cup trophy Sunday:

The superstar even got emotional when discussing the importance of the victory amid the ongoing feud between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf.

"It means an awful lot," McIlroy told the crowd. "I believe in the game of golf. I believe in this tour. I believe in the players on this tour. It’s the greatest place in the world to play golf. Bar none."

The win also means an $18 million prize for first place in the FedEx Cup standings. There was $75 million in total payouts for the Tour Championship, with Scottie Scheffler and Sungjae Im each earning $5.75 million after tying for second place, one stroke behind McIlroy.

The 33-year-old trailed by six strokes entering the final round at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, but a final-round score of 66 was enough to finish on top.

It's the third FedEx Cup title for McIlroy, although the latest win represents the largest payout in PGA Tour history.