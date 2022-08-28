Denzel Mims 'Gonna Be With' Jets Despite Trade Request, Robert Saleh Says

Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh doesn't intend to accede to Denzel Mims' trade request.

Following Sunday's 31-27 preseason victory over the New York Giants, Saleh indicated Mims is "gonna be here as far as I’m concerned."

Ron Slavin, Mims' agent, released a statement Thursday saying the 24-year-old wide receiver "does not have a future with the Jets" and wants out:

One day later, Saleh addressed the story and said he had a "really good conversation" with Mims.

Sunday's game was both a way for Saleh and the coaching staff to send a message to Mims about his usage and an opportunity for the disgruntled wideout to showcase his skills for any potential trade suitors.

In either scenario, it was mission accomplished. Mims was New York's leading receiver, catching seven passes for 102 yards and one touchdown on eight targets.

"I feel like I’m better," he told reporters. "I always been this way, but today I got the chance to show it. I had a sickness last year, so I didn’t come back the way I wanted to."

"This year, I had a full offseason, no sickness, no injuries, so I feel good coming into this year. My first year, I had COVID, then last year, I had a sickness, so it is just about everything going right for once."

Mims, a second-round pick in the 2020 draft, has 31 receptions for 490 yards in 20 appearances. His frustration is understandable because his career to this point hasn't played out as anybody will have hoped.

But there's still some time to turn things around.

The Jets selected Garrett Wilson with the 10th overall pick but don't have a bevy of elite pass-catchers at their disposal. Pro Football Focus' Ben Linsey ranked their receiving corps 18th heading into the season.

New York shouldn't jettison somebody who can meaningfully help its passing game, and the opportunity should presumably be there for Mims to occupy the kind of role he desires. If Sunday is any indication, then both parties can get exactly what they want.