Hawai'i Beats Curaçao to Win 2022 LLWS World Championship; 4th Title in State

AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

Hawai'i swung its way to the 2022 Little League World Series Championship.

The West representatives from the United States hit the ball early and often, beating Curaçao 13-3 on Sunday in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

From the very start Hawai'i came out slugging, as Kekoa Payanal and Kama Angell hit back-to-back homers in the bottom of the first.

Hawai'i then added three runs in the bottom of the second and blew the game wide open in the third, as a pair of three-run doubles by Angell and Ruston Hiyoto locked up the title.

That huge third inning nearly triggered the 10-run mercy rule, though Jaythan Cordilia's two-run single in the top of the fourth extended the game.

But it was only fitting that Angell—who had four hits and six RBI in total—ended the game in the bottom of the inning with an RBI single.

It was a tough day for Curaçao, who scored the game's first run in the top of the first on a wild pitch from Jaron Lancaster but struggled with control issues on the mound, as four pitchers from the Caribbean representatives combined to hit seven batters, walk two more and throw five wild pitches.

Lancaster, meanwhile, earned the win after giving up just three hits, three walks and three runs in four innings, striking out 10.

More than a few pitching staffs at Williamsport struggled against Hawai'i's fearsome lineup, which paced the United States' representatives to a perfect 6-0 record in the tournament. Hawai'i outscored the competition by an incredible 61-5 margin.

It was a dominant tournament, capped off by a convincing win in the title game.