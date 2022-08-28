Clippers Rumors: John Wall 'Looked Sharp' in Workouts; 'Poised to Be a Contributor'

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Things appear to be firing on all cylinders on the John Wall comeback trail.

NBA insider Marc Stein reported Wall has "looked sharp in offseason workouts and appears poised to be a contributor for the Clippers."

The five-time All-Star signed a two-year $13.2 million contract with the Clippers in July after reaching a buyout agreement with the Houston Rockets.

Houston did not play Wall during the 2021-22 season despite him being fully healthy. The team instead chose to emphasize minutes for its young guards, and Wall spent the season largely away from team facilities.

Wall has only played in only 40 games over the past three seasons and has appeared in just 113 contests over the last five. He's been plagued by chronic knee issues and suffered a torn Achilles during the 2018-19 campaign. The last time we saw Wall on an NBA floor, he was a largely diminished version of his prime self, averaging 20.6 points and 6.9 assists while shooting a career-low 40.4 percent for a bad Rockets team.

After spending most of his career as the franchise face of the Washington Wizards, Wall said he's happy to be in a place where he can just fit in.

“I kind of looked at the picture of like, where can I go I don’t have to be the John Wall from 2016 and have to carry the load and do all those and have the pressure on me?” Wall told reporters in July.

“… For me, I’m happy because I don’t have to have the best player guarding me every night like I have had my whole career. You tell me the third-best defender is going to have to guard me? Good luck.”

Wall is expected to compete with Reggie Jackson for the Clippers' starting point guard spot in training camp.