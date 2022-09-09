Re-Drafting LaMelo Ball, Anthony Edwards and the 2020 NBA Draft

3 of 14

Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

20. Kenyon Martin Jr. (Originally Picked 52nd)

Despite standing just 6'6", Kenyon Martin Jr. is already among the league's most explosive finishers. Absurd athleticism and a knack for knowing when and where to cut have helped him dramatically outperform his original draft position.

An average three-point percentage on decent volume is what pushes him into the top 20, though. If he can push that mark a little closer to 40.0 percent while applying his athleticism more consistently on the defensive end, Martin can be a long-term starter.

19. Xavier Tillman Sr. (Originally Picked 35th)

His scoring efficiency plummeted during his second season, but Xavier Tillman Sr. put up an encouraging combination of numbers in 2021-22.

On the hustle front, he was fifth in the league in steal percentage (a stat typically dominated by guards) and top-50 in offensive rebounding percentage. His 3.2 assists per 75 possessions is another noteworthy addition to this statistical cocktail.

If he can keep all of that up while getting back on track from three-point range (his percentage there went from 33.8 as a rookie to 20.4 in Year 2), Tillman has a chance to be one of the game's more unique bigs.

18. Isaac Okoro (Originally Picked 5th)

Among the 60 players drafted in 2020, Isaac Okoro is 57th in career wins over replacement player (and only 58 of those players have logged any NBA minutes). That mark isn't necessarily a product of Okoro being bad as much as it is about him largely disappearing.

Okoro has averaged just 11.0 points per 75 possessions without supplementing that with many rebounds, assists, steals or blocks.

But he's still just 21 years old. He's shown the potential to become a high-end perimeter defender, which is a big part of why he was drafted in the top five two years ago. A 35.0 three-point percentage in 2021-22 suggests he can fill out the other side of the three-and-D equation.

17. Jalen Smith (Originally Picked 10th)

There is almost no way to evaluate Jalen Smith on the basis of his 56 appearances with the Phoenix Suns. Despite using a top-10 pick to select him, he played just 9.6 minutes per game with the Suns, and at the start of his second season, Phoenix declined the team option for his third year (an exceptionally rare move with a lottery pick).

After he was traded to the Indiana Pacers, though, Smith reminded everyone of the upside that made him a top-20 recruit before he went to college and a top-10 pick in 2020. In his 22 games with the Pacers, Smith averaged 13.4 points, 7.6 rebounds, 1.4 threes and 1.0 blocks in just 24.7 minutes.

It's risky to base a judgment on 22 games, but he showed enough three-and-D potential to threaten the lottery again.

16. Payton Pritchard (Originally Picked 26th)

Payton Pritchard probably isn't going to be a star. Because he's undersized (6'1" with a 6'4.5" wingspan), he may never be a plus defender, either. But there's plenty of value in what he does.

During his two NBA seasons, Pritchard has a top-40 assist-to-turnover percentage (among players with at least 100 assists) and is tied for 11th in three-point percentage (among players with at least as many attempts as him).

Having a reliable creator who can run the second unit is important, but Pritchard brings the added bonus of being able to space the floor when sharing it with ball-handling starters.