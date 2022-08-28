US Open Tennis 2022: Bracket Predictions, Odds for Top Players, Prize Money InfoAugust 28, 2022
US Open Tennis 2022: Bracket Predictions, Odds for Top Players, Prize Money Info
Daniil Medvedev and Emma Raducanu will defend major titles for the first time in their careers at the 2022 U.S. Open.
Medvedev comes into New York as the No. 1 seed and the favorite in the men's singles bracket.
The Russian star is expected to return to the final inside Arthur Ashe Stadium with Novak Djokovic not in the bracket because of COVID-19 vaccine regulations.
Medvedev could face a challenge from Rafael Nadal in the final, but the rest of the contenders do not have major titles on their resumes. Carlos Alcaraz, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Nick Kyrgios are among the contenders that will try to replicate what Medvedev achieved for the first time last year in New York.
Raducanu comes into the women's singles bracket as the No. 11 seed and as a player that has not advanced past the second round at a major in 2022.
Top seed Iga Swiatek is the favorite to capture her second major title of the season. Maria Sakkari, Aryna Sabalenka and a few others should challenge Swiatek for the crown as they try to make another deep run in New York and maybe even get to the final this time around.
Men's Singles
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Daniil Medvedev (+225; bet $100 to win $225)
Rafael Nadal (+400)
Carlos Alcaraz (+550)
Nick Kyrgios (+900)
Stefanos Tsitsipas (+1400)
Jannik Sinner (+1700)
Taylor Fritz (+2000)
The U.S. Open feels like it should be Daniil Medvedev's tournament to lose.
The top-seeded Russian is the reigning champion and tournament favorite and he is a bit fresher than other players because he was unable to play at Wimbledon and at certain grasscourt events because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Medvedev has advanced to the semifinal round in each of his last three U.S. Opens and he reached the championship match twice in that stretch.
He has been to the final in four of the last six hard court majors, but he has a 1-3 record from those finals.
Rafael Nadal is the only recent U.S. Open winner in the field to challenge Medvedev. Nadal has won five times at Flushing Meadows, most recently in 2019. He is on the hunt for his 23rd major and a massively successful season with three major victories.
Medvedev and Nadal are expected to be on a collision course for the final. but they could face a few challenges along the way.
Nick Kyrgios, Felix Auger-Aliassime and Stefanos Tsitsipas could face Medvedev in three straight rounds before he even reaches a showdown with Nadal.
Nadal has Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner and Andrey Rublev in his portion of the bracket, which has to be viewed as the weaker portion of the draw compared to what Medvedev's path could be.
Medvedev and Nadal are still the two best players in the men's singles field and that should show throughout the two weeks in New York. It would come as no surprise to anyone if those two players fought for the $2.6 million purse awarded to the champion.
Prediction: Medvedev vs. Nadal in final
Women's Singles
Iga Swiatek (+400)
Simona Halep (+750)
Caroline Garcia (+1600)
Coco Gauff (+1600)
Ludmila Samsonova (+1800)
Aryna Sabalenka (+1800)
Elena Rybakina (+2000)
Beatriz Haddad Maia (+2500)
Naomi Osaka (+2500)
Ons Jabeur (+2500)
Jessica Pegula (+2500)
Madison Keys (+2500)
Belinda Bencic (+2500)
Emma Raducanu (+2800)
Emma Raducanu is further down the odds chart compared to most reigning champions at a major tournament.
Raducanu's +2800 odds reflect an awful run through the Grand Slam circuit in 2022 in which she failed to make it out of the second round in Australia, France and London.
Raducanu has an awful draw as well with Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina, two-time U.S. Open champion Naomi Osaka and 2021 U.S. Open semifinalist Aryna Sabalenka are in her section of the draw.
Sabalenka may be the strongest player to get out of that portion of the draw. She thrived in New York a year ago and owns a 20-6 record in Grand Slam matches over the last two seasons.
Sabalenka may emerge as the biggest threat to Iga Swiatek, who has never made it out of the fourth round at the U.S. Open in her career.
Swiatek has a potential challenge ahead of her in the second round if Sloane Stephens wins her first-round match.
The focus on the bottom half of the bracket will start on Serena Williams, who plays Monday night under the lights in what is most likely her last U.S. Open.
The star of that part of the bracket could be Simona Halep, who displayed form at Wimbledon by making the semifinal.
Halep and Coco Gauff could be in for a massive fourth-round showdown that may determine which player ends up in the championship match.
Halep has a hard court win from the U.S. Open buildup and she could be rounding into form in time to reach the final four for the first time since 2015.
Sabalenka's experience from last year's deep run should benefit her in a potential showdown with Swiatek, who has shown weaknesses on the New York hard courts.
Prediction: Halep vs. Sabalenka in final
