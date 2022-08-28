US Open Tennis 2022: Bracket Predictions, Odds for Top Players, Prize Money Info

0 of 2

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Daniil Medvedev and Emma Raducanu will defend major titles for the first time in their careers at the 2022 U.S. Open.

Medvedev comes into New York as the No. 1 seed and the favorite in the men's singles bracket.

The Russian star is expected to return to the final inside Arthur Ashe Stadium with Novak Djokovic not in the bracket because of COVID-19 vaccine regulations.

Medvedev could face a challenge from Rafael Nadal in the final, but the rest of the contenders do not have major titles on their resumes. Carlos Alcaraz, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Nick Kyrgios are among the contenders that will try to replicate what Medvedev achieved for the first time last year in New York.

Raducanu comes into the women's singles bracket as the No. 11 seed and as a player that has not advanced past the second round at a major in 2022.

Top seed Iga Swiatek is the favorite to capture her second major title of the season. Maria Sakkari, Aryna Sabalenka and a few others should challenge Swiatek for the crown as they try to make another deep run in New York and maybe even get to the final this time around.