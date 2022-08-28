Mickey Mantle 1952 Topps Card Sells for $12.6M to Shatter $7.25M Honus Wagner Record

Matt Dirksen/Colorado Rockies/Getty Images

There is a new king of trading cards.

A 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle card with a 9.5 SGC grade sold for a record $12.6 million over the weekend after a bidding battle at Heritage Auctions. The sale price shattered the all-time record for a trading card, which was previously set by a T206 Honus Wagner that went for $7.25 million.

"This card is arguably the finest-condition example of the most iconic post-war card in the world," Heritage Auctions director of sports auctions Chris Ivy said in a statement. "That grade, plus the fact it has documented provenance from the most storied find in hobby history, puts this card in a category of its own."

The Wagner card had set the record for the highest sale price just earlier this month. This Mantle card eclipsed that mark by more than $5 million.

Sports memorabilia has been in the midst of a massive spike in sales across the board, with trading cards remaining the most popular collectible. The record-setting price for a trading card has soared by $6 million alone in the last 12 months.

Interested in reading more? Here's Joel Reuter's 10 Vintage MLB Cards on Collectors' Bucket Lists.