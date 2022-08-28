Haynes King Named Texas A&M Starting QB Over Max Johnson, Conner Weigman

Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images

Texas A&M has finally settled on a starting quarterback for the 2022 season, with Haynes King beating out Max Johnson and Conner Weigman.

Billy Liucci of TexAgs.com reported King won the competition to start for the Aggies in the season opener on Sept. 3 against Sam Houston State.

