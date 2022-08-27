Scottie Scheffler Maintains 1-Stroke Lead as 2022 TOUR Championship 3rd Round Halted

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Scottie Scheffler (-19) remains in the lead at the 2022 TOUR Championship, but weather was the dominant story from East Lake Golf Course in Atlanta on Saturday.

A one-hour delay early in the afternoon pushed the start times for several players back. Lightning in the area resulted in play being suspended for the day at 6:36 p.m. ET.

The PGA Tour announced the third round would resume Sunday at 9:45 a.m. ET. Tee times for the final round will run from 11:16 a.m. to 1:50 p.m. ET.

There were 14 players on the course when play was stopped. Scheffler and Xander Schauffele both have six holes remaining in the third round. Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas and Jon Rahm are among the notables who will also have to play more than 18 holes Sunday.

TOUR Championship Leaderboard

1. Scottie Scheffler (-19)

2. Xander Schauffele (-18)

3. Sungjae Im (-16)

4. Rory McIlroy (-15)

T-5. Justin Thomas (-14)

T-5. Sepp Straka (-14)

T-5. Jon Rahm (-14)

T-5. Patrick Cantlay (-14)

9. Hideki Matsuyama (-13)

T-10. Tom Hoge (-12)

T-10. Max Homa (-12)

T-10. Joaquin Niemann (-12)

Full leaderboard via PGATour.com

Scheffler was even par for the day with one birdie and one bogey through 12 holes. His lead did shrink slightly, as he came into the third round with a two-shot advantage over Schauffele.

Among players who were able to finish their round, Hideki Matsuyama posted the lowest score of the day. He finished with a 63 and moved up six spots on the leaderboard with a 54-hole score of 13 under par.

Thomas and Sepp Straka were on their way to potentially matching Matsuyama's score or perhaps beating it before play was suspended. They were both six under and are tied for fifth place with one hole to go in the round.

McIlroy had one of the best moments of the day on the par-five sixth hole. His second shot from the fairway stopped two feet away from the hole, leaving him with an easy putt for eagle.

Another player who hit an eagle on No. 6 was Sungjae Im. His eagle came as part of a four-hole run Nos. 5-8 in which he went five under.

The competition is strong and fierce heading into the final round. Sunday also marks the end of the FedEx Cup playoffs, with Scheffler looking to secure the $18 million prize payout for the winner.

Scheffler has a 77-point lead over defending champion Patrick Cantlay. If Cantlay is able to make up the deficit, he would become the first player to win the FedEx Cup in back-to-back years since it was adopted in 2007.