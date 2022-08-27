Belgian F1 Grand Prix 2022: Odds, Preview and Top Storylines

0 of 4

Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images

The 2022 Formula One campaign resumes after a monthlong break at the Belgian Grand Prix on Sunday.

The storylines going into the race from on the track and off it are endless. Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc will start near the back of the grid, Daniel Ricciardo is looking to finish his McLaren tenure on a high note and younger drivers are potentially fighting for spots at larger teams in 2023.

The drivers' championship race is not officially over, but Verstappen comes into Belgium with an 80-point advantage over Leclerc.

Leclerc's path to the championship is bleak at best, and it be will hard for him to gain separation on Sunday with he and Verstappen starting 16th and 15th respectively.

Red Bull's Sergio Perez and Ferrari's Carlos Sainz could be in a battle for the lead as their teammates Verstappen and Leclerc make their way through the field. Sainz will start on the pole with Perez next to him on the front row.

Leclerc and Verstappen are two of seven drivers that accrued penalties to fix power units and gear boxes ahead of Sunday's race. Valtteri Bottas, Zhou Guanyu, Esteban Ocon, Lando Norris and Mick Schumacher are all starting at the back of the grid as well.

The penalties could open up the possibility for a struggling team or driver to pick up points in Belgium. It could also allow Daniel Ricciardo or Fernando Alonso to pick up more points for their respective teams as their tenures with McLaren and Alpine begin to come to an end.