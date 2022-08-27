Report: Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy Subpoenaed About PGA Tour Players-only Meeting

Maddie Meyer/PGA of America/PGA of America via Getty Images

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy were served subpoenas as part of the ongoing legal battle between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf, according to Golfweek's Riley Hamel.

Per Hamel, at issue is the players-only meeting that included Woods and McIlroy during the BMW Championship. Larry Klayman, who's representing Patrick Reed in Reed's defamation suit, is contending the meeting was "anticompetitive and violative of the antitrust laws vis a vis the LIV Golf Tour and its players."

Eleven golfers who signed with LIV Golf filed an antitrust suit against the PGA Tour on Aug. 3.

The Wall Street Journal's Louise Radnofsky and Andrew Beaton reported on July 11 the U.S. Department of Justice was looking into the PGA Tour and the steps it has taken in reaction to LIV Golf's emergence.

Reed subsequently filed a $750 million defamation suit against Brandel Chamblee and Golf Channel, tied to longstanding grievances about Chamblee and the network's coverage of him.

Golf Digest's Tod Leonard noted the subpoenas issued to Woods and McIlroy predated Reed's suit.

On the eve of the BMW Championship, Woods traveled to Wilmington Country Club in Delaware for a meeting with a group of notable PGA Tour stars.

"The one thing that came out of it, which I think was the purpose, is all the top players on this tour are in agreement and alignment of where we should go going forward, and that was awesome," McIlroy told reporters following the gathering.

On Wednesday, PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan announced major changes to the tour moving forward, including a $500,000 minimum payout to all full tour members and a commitment from top stars to compete in at least 20 events.

In potentially bigger news, Woods and McIlroy announced they're partnering for TGL. In partnership with the PGA Tour, the "tech-infused" venture will feature a team-based format and schedule events for Monday nights across the season.