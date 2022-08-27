X

    Jameis Winston Praised for Strong Preseason Showing for Saints vs. Chargers

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVAugust 27, 2022

    Sean Gardner/Getty Images

    There was one storyline that mattered far more than the others for the New Orleans Saints during Friday's preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

    Jameis Winston returned to the field after missing the first two preseason games with a right foot sprain he suffered during practice on Aug. 8. It was all the more concerning since a torn ACL ended his 2021 campaign early after he went 5-2 as a starter through seven games.

    He looked more than ready to go Friday.

    Winston wasted no time making an impact with a dart downfield to Jarvis Landry on his first throw of the game. It was part of an opening drive that saw him go 4-of-4 passing for 59 yards while finding Landry and rookie Chris Olave.

    Running back Mark Ingram II capped off the game's opening drive with a touchdown run, but it was Winston who drew praise for his performance:

    NFL @NFL

    Great to see Jarvis Landry making plays in Louisiana again. 🙌 <a href="https://twitter.com/God_Son80?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@God_Son80</a><br><br>📱: Stream <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LACvsNO?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LACvsNO</a> on NFL+ <a href="https://t.co/25g2Jop12q">https://t.co/25g2Jop12q</a> <a href="https://t.co/s5Q3aa4XnE">pic.twitter.com/s5Q3aa4XnE</a>

    NFL @NFL

    There's the first-round pick <a href="https://twitter.com/chrisolave_?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@chrisolave_</a><br><br>📱: Stream <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LACvsNO?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LACvsNO</a> on NFL+ <a href="https://t.co/25g2Jop12q">https://t.co/25g2Jop12q</a> <a href="https://t.co/pZ5RpnMJE2">pic.twitter.com/pZ5RpnMJE2</a>

    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    Brooke Kirchhofer @brookechesney

    Jameis Winston is playing like he couldn't wait to get back on the field. Slinging it <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Saints?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Saints</a>

    Nick Underhill @nick_underhill

    Jameis to Juice looks like it's gonna work

    Chris Rosvoglou @RosvoglouReport

    Loving that Jameis to Jarvis connection

    Luke Johnson @ByLukeJohnson

    Jameis Winston hits Jarvis Landry to move the chains. Feel like I'm going to be typing that out quite a bit this season.

    Nick Underhill @nick_underhill

    More play action. Jameis is so good on those plays.

    NOF @nofnetwork

    Jameis to Jarvis looks like money

    Jeff Duncan @JeffDuncan_

    Not a bad opening drive for Jameis Winston and the first-team offense. They march 75 yards on 7 plays for a touchdown on a 1-yard run by Mark Ingram. Winston was 4 for 4 for 59 yards. <br><br>If I'm Dennis Allen, I don't need to see any more from the 1s...

    Mike Triplett @MikeTriplett

    Saints RB Mark Ingram finishes a pretty TD drive (outside of the penalties).<br><br>Maybe they'll keep Jameis Winston and the starters out there a little longer, but they've already done enough to head into Week 1 with a little confidence boost.

    Mike Triplett @MikeTriplett

    Speaking of Saints WR upgrades, Jameis Winston also just enjoyed throwing downfield to rookie Chris Olave. <br><br>A very encouraging drive for Winston so far.

    Ross Jackson @RossJacksonNOLA

    Jameis Winston completes downfield to rookie wide receiver Chris Olave. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Saints?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Saints</a> looking forward to a lot of that in 2022. <a href="https://twitter.com/CCSdaily?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CCSdaily</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/TheSaintsWire?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TheSaintsWire</a>

    Head coach Dennis Allen must have seen enough because he took Winston out of the game after the first drive. There wasn't much left to prove for the veteran, who looked healthy and accurate with a new set of weapons on a Saints team that could be dangerous in the NFC South.

    They will get a chance to prove they are with a divisional showdown against the Atlanta Falcons to start the season on Sept. 11.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.