Reds' Jake Fraley Says Phillies Fan 'Crossed a Line' Before Viral Confrontation Video

AP Photo/Matt Slocum

Cincinnati Reds outfielder Jake Fraley says a fan crossed the line by mentioning his children during an altercation during Thursday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park.

Fraley told Bobby Nightengale of the Cincinnati Enquirer:

“You can say everything you want about me. I don’t really care. I’ve heard it all, all the way from college up to the big leagues now. But as soon as you start talking about my kids, you’ve crossed a line. There is a respect line that unfortunately I guess those guys didn’t understand. Right, wrong or indifferent, it was what I decided to do in order to express the emotions I felt were needed in that moment.

“I know it’s going viral and I hope it does. I hope fans can understand that us as professional athletes we’re people. We’re playing a game that is extremely hard. And if you cross a line talking about somebody’s family, especially somebody’s kids, just because you were sitting in the stands doesn’t mean you can do that. I felt like I needed to say something and that was the decision I made. I stand by it.”

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.