    Reds' Jake Fraley Says Phillies Fan 'Crossed a Line' Before Viral Confrontation Video

    Erin WalshAugust 26, 2022

    AP Photo/Matt Slocum

    Cincinnati Reds outfielder Jake Fraley says a fan crossed the line by mentioning his children during an altercation during Thursday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park.

    Fraley told Bobby Nightengale of the Cincinnati Enquirer:

    “You can say everything you want about me. I don’t really care. I’ve heard it all, all the way from college up to the big leagues now. But as soon as you start talking about my kids, you’ve crossed a line. There is a respect line that unfortunately I guess those guys didn’t understand. Right, wrong or indifferent, it was what I decided to do in order to express the emotions I felt were needed in that moment.

    “I know it’s going viral and I hope it does. I hope fans can understand that us as professional athletes we’re people. We’re playing a game that is extremely hard. And if you cross a line talking about somebody’s family, especially somebody’s kids, just because you were sitting in the stands doesn’t mean you can do that. I felt like I needed to say something and that was the decision I made. I stand by it.”

