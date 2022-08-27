AEW Rampage Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from August 26

0 of 1

The card for Rampage (Credit: AEW)

Welcome to Bleacher Report's coverage and recap of AEW Rampage on August 26.

The Trios Championship tournament continued with a semifinal match between The House of Black and The Dark Order.

This week also featured three title bouts with belts from three different promotions, with one being the first time that specific championship was defended on Rampage.

Tay Melo and Sammy Guevara put their AAA Mixed Tag Team Championships on the line against Ruby Soho and Ortiz.

Claudio Castagnoli defended the ROH world title against Dustin Rhodes, and Wardlow put the TNT Championship on the line against Ryan Nemeth.