Julio Rodríguez's $210M-plus Mariners Contract Extension Celebrated by MLB Twitter

The Mariners wasted little time making sure Julio Rodríguez will spend the bulk of his career in Seattle.

The All-Star outfielder reached a "very complicated" contract extension Friday, which Jeff Passan of ESPN reported guarantees Rodríguez at least $210 million. While details are still trickling out, the contract could be worth "well over" $400 million.

Suffice it to say, MLB Twitter is happy one of the game's rising stars got paid.

Rodríguez has been baseball's biggest breakout star of 2022, hitting .269/.328/.471 with 20 home runs, 64 runs batted in and 23 steals. He is the sixth Mariner in franchise history to have a 20-20 season and just the 12th rookie in MLB history to pull off the feat.

The deal could lock Rodríguez up for his entire prime and allow him to become the franchise icon who didn't bolt for greener pastures. While Ken Griffey Jr. and Alex Rodriguez were arguably better at the same age, the Mariners learned from their past mistakes and won't be allowing Julio Rodríguez to leave anytime soon.