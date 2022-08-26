X

    Julio Rodríguez's $210M-plus Mariners Contract Extension Celebrated by MLB Twitter

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVAugust 26, 2022

    The Mariners wasted little time making sure Julio Rodríguez will spend the bulk of his career in Seattle.

    The All-Star outfielder reached a "very complicated" contract extension Friday, which Jeff Passan of ESPN reported guarantees Rodríguez at least $210 million. While details are still trickling out, the contract could be worth "well over" $400 million.

    Suffice it to say, MLB Twitter is happy one of the game's rising stars got paid.

    Melissa Lockard @melissalockard

    Good for Julio, good for the Mariners and ever-lasting shame to ownerships that never, ever do things like this <a href="https://t.co/WIVL5ims79">https://t.co/WIVL5ims79</a>

    Maury Brown @BizballMaury

    This is how you do it. <a href="https://t.co/14q0eExSZk">https://t.co/14q0eExSZk</a>

    Mike Golic Jr @mikegolicjr

    go ahead and put a ring on it, Seattle! <a href="https://t.co/0pr4St8AtI">https://t.co/0pr4St8AtI</a>

    Isaiah Thomas @isaiahthomas

    As they should!! Congrats killa 🏁 <a href="https://t.co/HjQG6Go5zy">https://t.co/HjQG6Go5zy</a>

    Ryan Fagan @ryanfagan

    excellent news. Julio Rodriguez is the exact kind of superstar baseball needs. good for the sport, good for the team and good for the player. <a href="https://t.co/EoIGaKFxIQ">https://t.co/EoIGaKFxIQ</a>

    ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo

    At 21 years, 240 days old, Julio Rodríguez is the youngest player in North American sports history to sign a playing contract worth $200M guaranteed. <a href="https://t.co/aqt31UE5C9">pic.twitter.com/aqt31UE5C9</a>

    Newman @PostaIEmployee

    Julio Rodriguez is a Mariner for life <a href="https://t.co/s4fcXrzeAu">pic.twitter.com/s4fcXrzeAu</a>

    Rodríguez has been baseball's biggest breakout star of 2022, hitting .269/.328/.471 with 20 home runs, 64 runs batted in and 23 steals. He is the sixth Mariner in franchise history to have a 20-20 season and just the 12th rookie in MLB history to pull off the feat.

    The deal could lock Rodríguez up for his entire prime and allow him to become the franchise icon who didn't bolt for greener pastures. While Ken Griffey Jr. and Alex Rodriguez were arguably better at the same age, the Mariners learned from their past mistakes and won't be allowing Julio Rodríguez to leave anytime soon.

