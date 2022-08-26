Jets Rumors: NYJ Plan to Grant Denzel Mims' Trade Request, Panthers Have Interest

Denzel Mims (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

The New York Jets reportedly "plan to grant" a trade request from third-year wide receiver Denzel Mims.

SNY's Connor Hughes reported Friday that the Jets aren't going to "give him away," however, and will keep the wideout unless they receive an offer at fair-market value.

The Carolina Panthers are one team that's already checked in with New York about Mims, per Joe Person of The Athletic.

Mims has struggled to make a consistent impact since the Jets selected him in the second round of the 2020 draft. He's recorded just 31 catches for 490 yards with no touchdowns across 20 NFL appearances.

ESPN's Rich Cimini reported Mims is frustrated with his lack of opportunity in New York and expressed "strong feelings" with head coach Robert Saleh in private training-camp meetings.

The receiver's agent, Ron Slavin, met with general manager Joe Douglas in early August and released a statement about the trade request Thursday, per Cimini.

"It's just time," Slavin said. "Denzel has tried in good faith, but it is clear he does not have a future with the Jets. Denzel vowed to come back better than ever this season and he worked extremely hard in the offseason to make that happen. Still, he has been given very few opportunities to work with the starting offense and get into a groove with them."

Mims was unlikely to earn a more expansive role after spending most of camp working with the reserves, but Slavin noted the Jets' front office took a release off the table, leaving a trade as the only option for a fresh start elsewhere.

The 24-year-old Baylor product had grown accustomed to a high-volume role in college. He tallied 182 receptions for 2,901 yards and 28 touchdowns in 37 games across his final three seasons with the Bears, including 12 scores during his senior campaign.

That success came with current Panthers head coach Matt Rhule leading the Baylor program, which could lend additional interest from Mims' camp in a move to Carolina.

The question is whether he'd be ticketed for a significantly larger role with the Panthers, who have DJ Moore, Robbie Anderson and Terrace Marshall Jr. penciled in as their top three receivers.

Teams like the Atlanta Falcons, Baltimore Ravens, Chicago Bears and Dallas Cowboys appear to be potentially better fits if Mims' main focus is getting more involved in the offense.

Given Mims' limited impact so far and his projected minor role in the Jets offense this year, it shouldn't take more than a mid-to-late round draft pick for an interested team to acquire him.