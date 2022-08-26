Report: Julio Rodriguez, Mariners Finalizing 14-Year Contract; $210M Guaranteed

Alika Jenner/Getty Images

Seattle Mariners rookie sensation Julio Rodriguez reportedly is finalizing an extension with the team that could turn into the richest deal in Major League Baseball history.

ESPN's Jeff Passan first reported the two sides were closing in on a deal, also noting that the extension will span 14 years and include $210 million in guaranteed money:

Per MLB.com's Jesse Sanchez, Rodriguez could wind up receiving more than $450 million in the deal.

Mike Trout's $426.5 million deal with the Los Angeles Angels is currently the richest contract in MLB.

