Jake Paul Says KSI Will Never Fight Him Despite Agreement to Face off in 2023

Jake Paul (AP Photo/Ian Walton)

YouTube star Jake Paul said Friday he never expects to step in a boxing ring with rapper Olajide "KSI" Olatunji despite their verbal agreement to face off in 2023.

Paul explained on Twitter he believes KSI is simply using those headlines to promote his double exhibition Saturday against Brandon "Swarmz" Scott and Luis Alcaraz Pineda:

The comments come after an exchange earlier this month where Paul and KSI agreed to a winner-take-all clash at London's Wembley Stadium next year:

Paul has yet to fight in 2022 because of issues with his expected opponents.

He was originally slated to face Tommy Fury, the younger half-brother of heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, in early August. After Fury couldn't secure a travel visa, Hasim Rahman Jr. filled the spot on the card, but he later pulled out because he couldn't meet the contracted weight.

Rapper Rick Ross, a friend of Paul, told TMZ Sports he's willing to add $10 million to the purse if someone will finally step up to fight the YouTuber.

Despite the Twitter exchange, nothing was officially announced about whether Paul and KSI had secured Wembley for a fight next year.

Paul started his boxing journey with an exhibition win over KSI's younger brother, Deji Olatunji, before turning pro.

He's since scored wins over fellow YouTuber Ali "AnEsonGib" Al-Fakhri, former NBA player Nate Robinson, former MMA fighter Ben Askren and former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley, who he beat twice in 2021 to move his record to 5-0.

The 25-year-old Cleveland native has continued to face questions about when he's going to step in the ring against someone with a true boxing background.

Fighting KSI wouldn't quiet the critics, though it'd still attract plenty of attention; now it appears the chances of that clash are already fading away.